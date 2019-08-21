|
SULLIVAN DONALD E. "SILKY"
On Monday, August 19, 2019, age 91, a longtime resident of North Braddock, passed away. Born in Rankin, son of the late William T. and Edith (Hodges) Sullivan; beloved husband of Doreen (Duska) Sullivan; loving father of Debra (Jack) Sullivan and Donal Sullivan' brother of Dixie Shaw and Judith Lang; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by five brothers & four sisters. Donald proudly served in the US Marine corps from 1945-1948. He retired in 1982 from Carrie Furnace Mill in Rankin, PA. He was a retired volunteer fireman for 1st Ward in North Braddock and a scout master for a many years. He loved walking, hunting, gardening, working crossword puzzles in pen only, and sitting on his front porch. Donald loved being a tour guide for the Rivers of Steel Carrie Furnace Tours. Special thanks to Catholic Hospice in Sewickley, the care givers from Liken Homecare, and especially his great friend Tom Metzgar for all his help and support. Friends received Thursday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035 (412) 823-4054. Blessing Service Friday at funeral home, 11 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. www.kutchfuneralhome.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019