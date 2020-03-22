Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
DONALD E. THOMAS Ph.D. Jr.

DONALD E. THOMAS Ph.D. Jr. Obituary
THOMAS, JR., PhD DONALD E.

Age 68, of Upper St. Clair, after an 11 year battle with prostate cancer passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Don was the beloved husband of 40 years to Sandra (Rosser) Thomas; loving dad of John (Julienne) Thomas, of Berlin, Germany, and Holland Thomas, of Pittsburgh, PA; adoring grandpa of Jackson and Giselle Thomas; brother of Gayle Brune, of Palm Desert, CA, and Kathryn (Steve Fowler) Hoagland, of Dublin, OH; brother-in-law of Richard (the late Vicki) Rosser; and uncle of James Tremlett, Cassandra Rosser, and Andrew Rosser. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). All Services Private. At a future date, all will be welcome to attend a memorial service honoring Don. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
