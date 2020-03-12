|
WORTHEN, SR. DONALD E. "MOXIE"
Age 84, a resident of Penn Hills since 1986, originally of Waterville, ME, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly; loving father of Lorri Waldron, Amanda Mitchell, Jeffrey Worthen and the late Donald Worthen, Jr. and Edwin Worthen; stepfather of Melinda Sarle, Timothy Baker and Elizabeth Baker; also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Judy Currier. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mt. Hope Community Church, 12106 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, 15235. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020