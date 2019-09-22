|
ZIEGLER DONALD E.
Donald E. Ziegler, former Federal District Court Judge, for the Western District of Pennsylvania, age 82, passed away at his home in Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Son of the late Emil and Elizabeth (Barclay) Ziegler; beloved husband of 54 years of Claudia; father of Scott (Heather); grandfather of Garrett, Olivia and Collin; brother of the late Carol Drapkin. Judge Ziegler was a graduate of Duquesne University and Georgetown University School of Law. He practiced law in Pittsburgh as a trial lawyer for 15 years, and was elected to the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County in 1973, served in the Criminal Division, and was appointed to the Federal District Court in 1978, by President Jimmy Carter. The Judge served as Chief Judge of the Western District of Pennsylvania for seven years, and as a member of the Judicial Conference of the Third Circuit, and the Judicial Conference of the United States. He authored articles and spoke frequently on civility, professionalism and mutual respect among judges, lawyers and litigants. Judge Ziegler retired from office after 30 years, and practiced mediation and arbitration with his long-time friend, Thomas L. Cooper. Judge Ziegler received the Thomas More Award from the St. Thomas More Society, the Joseph F. Weis, Jr., Distinguished Service Award from the Academy of Trial Lawyers of Allegheny County, of which he was a member, and the Judicial Excellence Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He also was selected as an original member of the Century Club of Distinguished Graduates of Duquesne University, and was recognized as an Honored Graduate of Dormont High School. The Judge served as Treasurer of Big Brothers of Allegheny County for 10 years; and was a co-founder of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Allegheny County in 1965. He also served as a "big brother" to a young man who went on to become a prominent surgeon. The Judge was an adjunct faculty member at Duquesne University School of Law and was a member of Oakmont Country Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and bird watching. The Judge served in the United States Air Force, and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Monday 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. John Capistran Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pgh., PA 15212-1607 or Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401B, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
