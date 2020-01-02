|
|
CREAN DONALD EDWARD
Age 85, of Ross Township, passed away on December 31, 2019. Born October 15, 1934 in Amherst, NY, to the late Lillian (Aiple) and George Crean. Brother of the late Robert G. Crean and the late Dorothy Farrell. Don graduated from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, in 1956, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served active duty at Fort Benning, GA, until 1958, when he became a U.S. Army reservist. He married his beloved wife Mary Patricia Watt on December 28, 1957 and devoted his life to her. Sadly she preceded him in death on April 22, 1980. In 1958, he entered a management training program with Loblaw's in Buffalo, NY. This was the beginning of his successful and lifelong career in Personnel. He followed his Loblaw's program with increasingly responsible positions in the field, moving to JW Clement's personnel department in 1962. He joined Joy Manufacturing in Buffalo in 1967, and stayed with the company through moves from Buffalo to New Philadelphia, Ohio, and eventually to Pittsburgh where he served as Personnel Manager. He joined Mine Safety Appliances in Pittsburgh in 1975, where he worked until 1994 when he retired as Vice President, Human Resources. Don approached his retirement with enthusiasm. In 1994, he moved to his newly constructed beach house, which he designed, on Figure Eight Island on coastal North Carolina. The next year, he obtained his captain's license and built a fishing boat charter business called Stargazer Charters LTD, which he ran until June 1998. He enjoyed reading, fishing, boating, hunting, watching sports and attending ballet, but none as much as he loved his family. In 2007, he returned to the Pittsburgh area to be closer to his family. Don often said that life begins and ends with family. Although his mortal life may have ended, he will live on in his family. They include his children and their spouses: Barbara Lynn (Kenneth C.) Graf; Kathryn Mary (Ernest A., Jr.) Toth; Molly Ann (Thomas) Crooks; Donald Edward (Dawn Renzelman) Crean, Jr.; and Michael David (Megan Burge) Crean. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Laura (Matthew) Harshberger; Kenneth Graf Jr.; Melissa Graf; Kelly Toth; Randy Crooks; Kevin Crooks; Paige Crean; Nikki Crean; Hazel Crean; and Josephine Crean. Don also leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Erica Harshberger. Friends received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Service and committal will be private at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. Charitable contributions in Don's name may be made to Cornell University - School of Industrial and Labor Relations (www.ilr.cornell.edu), Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (www.pbt.org), () or UPMC Senior Communities Benevolent Fund (www.upmc.com/services/seniors/benevolent-care/giving).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020