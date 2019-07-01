|
PATE, SR. DONALD EDWARD
Age 87, of Penn Hills, PA, peacefully passed away on June 26, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Aldonia T. Pate; two daughters, Claudia Elmore-Webb and Donna Strothers (David); a son, Donald "DEP" Pate, Jr.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the HOUSE OF LAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills, on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, where a funeral service will follow at Noon. www.houseoflawinc.com.
