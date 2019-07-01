Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
DONALD EDWARD PATE Sr.

DONALD EDWARD PATE Sr. Obituary
PATE, SR. DONALD EDWARD

Age 87, of Penn Hills, PA, peacefully passed away on June 26, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Aldonia T. Pate; two daughters, Claudia Elmore-Webb and Donna Strothers (David); a son, Donald "DEP" Pate, Jr.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the HOUSE OF LAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills, on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, where a funeral service will follow at Noon. www.houseoflawinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
