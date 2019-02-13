BAGNATO DONALD F.

Age 82, of Venetia, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Donald was born on June 3, 1936 in Coraopolis, PA to the late Peter and Sara(Aiello) Bagnato.He served in the Air Force and spent his working years as a hotel owner and operator in the hospitality industry. Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Georgine (Schlander) Bagnato of 58 years; loving father of Rhonda (Bagnato) Vollmer and her husband Michael, Denise Bagnato, Don BagnatoJr., Chris Bagnato and his wife Tracy. Proud grandfather of Justin Vollmer, Tyler, Ethan and Braden Bagnato. Brother of Charles Bagnato who preceded him in death and Marilyn (Bagnato) Beegle and her husband Clifford. Friends and Family are welcome at BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The . Please add or view tributes at

www.beinhauer.com.