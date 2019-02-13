Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD BAGNATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD F. BAGNATO


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DONALD F. BAGNATO Obituary
BAGNATO DONALD F.

Age 82, of Venetia, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Donald was born on June 3, 1936 in Coraopolis, PA to the late Peter and Sara(Aiello) Bagnato.He served in the Air Force and spent his working years as a hotel owner and operator in the hospitality industry. Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Georgine (Schlander) Bagnato of 58 years; loving father of Rhonda (Bagnato) Vollmer and her husband Michael, Denise Bagnato, Don BagnatoJr., Chris Bagnato and his wife Tracy. Proud grandfather of Justin Vollmer, Tyler, Ethan and Braden Bagnato. Brother of Charles Bagnato who preceded him in death and Marilyn (Bagnato) Beegle and her husband Clifford. Friends and Family are welcome at BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The . Please add or view tributes at


www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now