Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
DONALD F. COLON

DONALD F. COLON Obituary
COLON DONALD F.

Age 67, of Baldwin Twp., peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 20 years of Diana (Stamer) Colon; devoted father of Brian, Paul (Kathy), Pam (Sam Schmidt), Jessica (David) Christopher and Glenn (Jamima) Gruber; loving Pap-Pap of Novalee Schmidt; son of the late Cloyed and Donna (Hays) Colon; brother of Ronald Colon. Friends will be welcomed at the LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday, 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in Laughlin's Chapel on Tuesday morning at 10. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.


laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
