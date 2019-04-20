|
COLON DONALD F.
Age 67, of Baldwin Twp., peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 20 years of Diana (Stamer) Colon; devoted father of Brian, Paul (Kathy), Pam (Sam Schmidt), Jessica (David) Christopher and Glenn (Jamima) Gruber; loving Pap-Pap of Novalee Schmidt; son of the late Cloyed and Donna (Hays) Colon; brother of Ronald Colon. Friends will be welcomed at the LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday, 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in Laughlin's Chapel on Tuesday morning at 10. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019