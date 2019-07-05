|
DEET DONALD F.
Age 67, of Penn Hills, passed on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Loving father Donald C. Deet, Christopher P. Deet, and Wendy Demers; son of the late William Thomas, Sr. and Virigina (Audley) Deet; brother of Thomas J. (DeeAnn) Deet, Virigina "Candy" Fitzsimmons, Karin A. Deet-McQuade (Louis Bloom), and the late William T., Jr., (surviving Deborah) Deet; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Blessing Service held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019