Age 70, of North Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. A son of the late David and Irene Gillooly; and his stepfather, Jack Horner; and a brother, David Gillooly. Donald was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Vietnam war and the Persian Golf. He retired as a Staff Sargent from the 171st consolidated Aircraft Maintenance sqaudron, at the Greater Pittsburgh Airport and honorably discharged from the PA National Guard, Pittsburgh upon retirement. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
