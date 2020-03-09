|
|
KOWALECKI DONALD F.
Age 80, of Polish Hill, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years of Loretta J. (Nadolny) Kowalecki; loving father of Christine (David) Kowalecki, Jean Kowalecki, Julie (Michael C.) White, Donald J. (Jennifer) Kowalecki, Ann (Colin) Kowalecki and Amy Kowalecki; devoted Pap Pap of Michael, Sarah, Lucy and Sally; brother of Virginia Michaelowski, Dorothy Miksan, Thomas Zielinski and the late Albert Kowalecki, Theresa Mydolowski and Francis Zielinski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donald proudly served in the US Army and was a tank driver, he was a retired City of Pittsburgh Firefighter with over 36 years of service, he also was an avid gardener and enjoyed riding his bike with his cigar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donald's name to . Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for the family following the visitation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020