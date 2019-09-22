Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
DONALD G. SCANLON II

DONALD G. SCANLON II Obituary
SCANLON II DONALD G.

Of Shadyside on Saturday, September 21, 2019, age 68. Beloved father of Elizabeth Ann Blasik (Jeremiah) and Emily Rose Scanlon; grandfather of Lucas Andrew Blasik; son of Donald G. Scanlon and the late Marita Scanlon; brother of John J. Scanlon and Joan Lundy (the late Wesley). Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
