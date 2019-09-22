|
SCANLON II DONALD G.
Of Shadyside on Saturday, September 21, 2019, age 68. Beloved father of Elizabeth Ann Blasik (Jeremiah) and Emily Rose Scanlon; grandfather of Lucas Andrew Blasik; son of Donald G. Scanlon and the late Marita Scanlon; brother of John J. Scanlon and Joan Lundy (the late Wesley). Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019