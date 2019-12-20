Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DONALD G. SCHRECENGOST Sr.

DONALD G. SCHRECENGOST Sr. Obituary
SCHRECENGOST, SR. DONALD G.

Age 87, of Richmond Hts., OH., formerly of PGH, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 58 years to Beverly (VanDevender); dear father of Judy Zeitler (William Wintrow), Donald, Jr. (Dawn) and Joseph (Michele Yakovich); grandfather to Matthew and Chelse; bonus grandfather to Jamie and Robert; bonus great-grandfather to Vanessa, Kylee, Cheyenne and Aiden; devoted son of the late Roy and Marie Schrecengost; brother of Kathleen Bach and the late Shirley Hinerman and Joseph F. Schrecengost; uncle to many. Don lived in the Pgh. area for most of his life, only leaving for a stint in the Army and moving to Richmond Hts., OH to be closer to his daughter. He worked as an electrician for many years and retired in 1997 from the State Correctional Institute of Pgh. The family will receive friends at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., at 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. on Saturday, December 21 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 22, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Monday 9:30 a.m. At the Funeral Home. Interment, National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
