STEELE DONALD G.

Donald, 91, of Longwood at Oakmont (formerly of Oakmont), died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Steele of 70 years, his childhood sweetheart; father of Mark (Tammy) Steele, Scott Steele and Connie (Steve) Barsotti; brother of the late Harvey Steele; grandfather of six, great-grandfather of 14, and one great-great-granddaughter survive. Don was a graduate of Duquesne University, and a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He was an avid golfer and if he had a bad day on the course he enjoyed a good card game with his friends. He served many years in the financial field, and was a member of Masonic Lodge 546. Services and interment will be private. Family suggests memorials to Hanna Health Care Center, care of Presbyterian Senior Care, 1215 Hulton Rd., Oakmont, PA 15139 or , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.