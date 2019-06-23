Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD STEELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD G. STEELE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD G. STEELE Obituary
STEELE DONALD G.

Donald, 91, of Longwood at Oakmont (formerly of Oakmont), died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Steele of 70 years, his childhood sweetheart; father of Mark (Tammy) Steele, Scott Steele and Connie (Steve) Barsotti; brother of the late Harvey Steele; grandfather of six, great-grandfather of 14, and one great-great-granddaughter survive. Don was a graduate of Duquesne University, and a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He was an avid golfer and if he had a bad day on the course he enjoyed a good card game with his friends. He served many years in the financial field, and was a member of Masonic Lodge 546. Services and interment will be private. Family suggests memorials to Hanna Health Care Center, care of Presbyterian Senior Care, 1215 Hulton Rd., Oakmont, PA 15139 or , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now