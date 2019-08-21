|
|
GRESSLER DONALD
1939 ~ 2019. Passed away on July 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Palliative Care, Ann Arbor, MI, surrounded by his family. Donald was born December 4, 1939 in Pittsburgh, the son of Alfonse P. and Laura Luniewski Gressler. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh as a Civil Engineer. He served in the U.S. Army and the Pittsburgh National Guard. On April 18, 1964, he married the former Nancy Ann Lindsey of West View, and began his career with the Jervis B. Webb Co. of Farmington Hills, MI. He retired from Jervis Webb after 37 years of service and they made their home in Brighton, MI for the past 25 years. Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed model trains, fishing and voraciously reading WWII history books and mysteries. He was a good friend to many and enjoyed the company of his retired golfing buddies, but most enjoyed spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy, and devoted daughters and grandchildren, Pamela Kolinski (Michael) of Kalamazoo, MI, Bradley and Jack and Becky Sidberry (Larry) of St. Louis, MO, Grace and Anna; a brother, Thomas Gressler (Jane) of St. Paul, OR; and sister, Patricia Ostertag (Conrad) of Valencia, PA. A Celebration of Life for Donald will be held in Brighton, MI at a later date. Memorial donations in Donald's name may be made to: St. Joseph Mercy Palliative Care, Fund Development-Records Processing, St. Joseph Mercy Health System, P. O. Box 995, Ann Arbor, MI 48106-9736.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019