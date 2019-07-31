Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
DONALD H. WILKINSON


1930 - 2019
Age 89, of Bethel Park, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Donald is survived by his beloved Wife of 59 years to Barbara (Stilley) Wilkinson. Loving Father of Lori (John) Yanosich, John (Dayna) Wilkinson and Dayna (FM) Cosgrove. Cherished Grandpa, Pappy, and Grampy of Eric, Grace, Morgan, Delaney, Cameron, Allison, Erika, Trusson, and Loclyn. Donald is also survived by one nephew, four nieces and many friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, John and Marie Wilkinson; Sisters, Margerite Wilkinson and Marion Derby. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA, 15330, or to a local animal shelter. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
