Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for DONALD STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD HEER STEWART


1942 - 2019
DONALD HEER STEWART Obituary
STEWART DONALD HEER

A life-long resident of Coraopolis/Moon area, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, at the age of 76. He was born in Sewickley on November 2, 1942, to the late Dorothy (Heer) Stewart and Robert J. Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers R. Neil Stewart and Jeffrey Warren Stewart. He is survived by his devoted twin sisters Laurie Stiffler of Moon Township and Lee Ann Plish of Coraopolis; sister Nancy (Dale) Gregoritch of Greensburg, and Alan W. (Mary Anne) Stewart of Aspinwall; also many nieces and nephews. Don was an electrician for U.S. Steel, Aristech and Sunoco on Neville Island. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Known to enjoy a beer or two, Don enjoyed socializing with his friends at VFW Post 402, Coraopolis Moose and the American Legion. He was the most generous and selfless man, sacrificing his life to raise his twin sisters, helping their mother. We are so grateful that he chose to help our Mom and we had a great father figure. We smile as we remember his occasional stubborn streak. Please come and celebrate his life with visitation Wednesday 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Rev. Wayne Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow at Coraopolis Cemetery with Military Honors. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
