SHRAGER DONALD I.
On Monday, August 5, 2019. Former husband of the late Carna Shrager; beloved father of David J. Shrager (fiancee Annie Federoff), Mark Shrager (girlfriend Michelle) and Rene Davidson; brother of Phyllis Grofman and the late Allen Shrager; Grandpa Shrager to Nicole, Jaclyn, Sherri, Loren, Morgan and Ava-Grace; dear friend of Linda Ferguson and Lee Silvers. Also survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill area, Donald was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School, served in the US Army and attended the University of Pittsburgh and its School of Law. He worked as an attorney in private practice starting in 1967 and worked doing what he loved until a few short weeks before his death. Donald was the longest continuous tenant in the Frick Building. He was honored by the Allegheny County Bar Association for over fifty years of service. He was a published author of a philosophy book, "On the Road to Wisdom." He was dedicated to the practice of law, his family and friends, and leaving the world better than he found it. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 p.m.). Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Temple Emanuel Section. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019