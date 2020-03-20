ABBOTT DONALD J.

Of Brookline, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Aleene Abbott, and two sons, Alan J. and Grant J. Abbott. Donald is survived by his son, Kevin (Edna) Abbott, three granddaughters, Amanda (Ryan) Mahaffey, Elizabeth (Nicholas) Quaglia, and Cynthia Abbott, and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Scarlett Mahaffey and Aria and Penelope Quaglia. Donald is also survived by numerous friends and family members. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. Donald was also very active in his church, Church of the Resurrection. He was a Finance Minister, Eucharist Minister, and CCD Teacher. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.