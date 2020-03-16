DONALD J. BEARLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD J. BEARLEY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEARLEY DONALD J.

Age 69, of Castle Shannon, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Father of Christopher (Christa) and Christina Bearley; husband of Karen Bearley; grandfather of William and Victoria Bearley and Samantha and Canaan Hogan; brother of Madeline Goolsky. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Tuesday 4-6 p.m. Services in the funeral home on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. with interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.