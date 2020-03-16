BEARLEY DONALD J.
Age 69, of Castle Shannon, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Father of Christopher (Christa) and Christina Bearley; husband of Karen Bearley; grandfather of William and Victoria Bearley and Samantha and Canaan Hogan; brother of Madeline Goolsky. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Tuesday 4-6 p.m. Services in the funeral home on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. with interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to follow.