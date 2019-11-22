|
BORELLI DONALD J.
Age 82, of Bethel Park on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Son of the late Pasquale and Philomena (Lombardo) Borelli; brother of Patrick (late Marlene), Richard (Joetta), John (Bonnie) and the late Robert (surviving spouse, Nancy) and the late Michael (late Val) Borelli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donnie worked for many years at the car wash in Bethel Park. Friends welcome Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a Blessing Service will be at 4 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to Kane Hospital Scott Twp., 300 Kane Blvd., Pgh., PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019