DONALD J. BOUR

DONALD J. BOUR Obituary
BOUR DONALD J.

Age 85, of Plum Boro., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Regina E. Bour.; loving father of Robert J. (Alison), Donna Bour, Pam (Jeff) Walaski and Alison Bour; grandfather of Mark (Lavender), Stephen, Jerehme Bamberger, Kaela Bamberger, Jared, Jason, Chloe, Danielle (Matt) Parks and Andrea (Tony) Tomasic; also survived by seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received, Sunday 1-5 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Blessing Service will be held Monday 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics and/or Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
