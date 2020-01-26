|
DiGIULIO, SR. DONALD J.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 23, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Dearly beloved husband of Donna (Onesta) and the LOVE of her LIFE. BEST. DAD. EVER. to Nikki (Mark) and Don, Jr. (Tressa) and most loved DONALD to Amie (Rausheyed), Jalen and Miles. " HB - I will love you Forever and Saturday." – K. Son of the late Margaret and Gene DiGiulio and son-in-law of Edith and the late Joseph Onesta. Brother of Sylvia; brother-in-law of Joseph (Elihu) and John (Patty); uncle of Christopher, Kimberly (Russell), Patrick (Jeanne) and Marc. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association (ECAA) or any other charitable organization of choice. Family will receive guests Monday, January 27th from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Tuesday, January 28th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks, (Kennedy Twp.) 15136. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday, January 28th at 10 a.m. in the Musmanno Chapel. Burial Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020