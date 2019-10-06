|
GILBERT DONALD J.
In Pittsburgh, formerly of Haworth, New Jersey, at age 90, on September 26, surrounded by his family. Retired Professor of Chemistry at Essex County College. Father of Lisa, Lydia (Deno De Ciantis), and Iris Valanti (Edward Kerr); grandfather of Journey and Lilliana De Ciantis; beloved husband of Shirley (deceased); only brother of Barbara Bernstein. A member of Actors Equity as Michael Gilbert, acting was his true lifelong passion, with roles in movies, TV and stage throughout his life. Donald was kind and a loyal friend to all he met, taught, and loved, and a fierce champion of peace, civil rights, consumer rights and progressive politics. Rest in peace, TEDF. Service TBA in the future. Memorial donations to ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019