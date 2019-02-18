Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
GRIFFEY DONALD J. "OLD GUY"

Age 71 of Moon Twp., passed away February 17, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh, February 23, 1947 to the late Catherine Rita O'Connor and Frank V. Griffey. Donald was a retired Allegheny County Policeman retiring in 1997 with 24 years of service, he was a Veteran serving in Vietnam with the Army, a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, long time member of the Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Leader, a Civil War Reenactor, did skeet shooting and won the State Championship, enjoyed fishing and hunting, Don is survived by his wife, Cathy Java Griffey; his children, Brenden Griffey of Center Twp., Erich Griffey of Moon Twp., Christina  (and fiancé, Dave Mitchell) also Nicholas (Eileen) Griffey of Oakmont; a sister, Mary Anne Griffey of Brookline; also two grandchildren, Amelia and Rocco Griffey; also several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Penelope. Friends will be received Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the COPELAND MOON TWP. FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Rd., where Prayers will be recited Thursday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to FOP Lodge #1, 1428 Banksville Rd., Pittsburgh PA 15216 will be appreciated. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
