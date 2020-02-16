|
|
SIEGLE DONALD J.
Age 87, of The Villages, FL formerly of Ross Twp., graduated to the next world on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He shared life with his wife and best friend, Mimi (Catanese) Siegle and their loving children, Christopher (Karen), Susan and Michael; and six grandchildren. In addition to his parents and in-laws, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Siegle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Sebastian Church, 311 Siebert Rd., Pgh, PA 15237 on Tuesday, February 18th at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow at Christ our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Brother's Brother Foundation (BBF), http://bit.ly/BrothersBrother Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. For a more detailed obituary visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020