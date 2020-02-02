Home

Age 90, of Carnegie, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice J. Moretti Smith.  Loving father of Cynthia Waypa (Andy), Doreen Moyer (Gary), Pamela St. Gordon (late Andrew) (Brian) and the late Brian Smith.  Loving stepfather of Richard Diebold (Diane), David Diebold (Rebecca) and Donna Jacquemain.  Brother of Eileen Schiller and the late Frank Smith.  Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.  Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday; 4-8 p.m. Monday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie.  Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Ave., Carnegie.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA  15212.  www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
