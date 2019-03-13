|
WOLF DONALD J.
Age 73, of Robinson Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Wolf; loving father of Dr. Matthew Wolf, Daniel Wolf, and Christopher Wolf (Katelynn); brother of Charlotte McClelland (Robert). Family and friends will be received on FRIDAY from 2-4 and 6 until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Inurnment SATURDAY at 10:30 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. MEET AT CEMETERY. Donald added enthusiasm and found friends in all paths of life.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019