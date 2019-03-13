Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD WOLF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD J. WOLF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD J. WOLF Obituary
WOLF DONALD J.

Age 73, of Robinson Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Wolf; loving father of Dr. Matthew Wolf, Daniel Wolf, and Christopher Wolf (Katelynn); brother of Charlotte McClelland (Robert). Family and friends will be received on FRIDAY from 2-4 and 6 until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Inurnment SATURDAY at 10:30 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. MEET AT CEMETERY. Donald added enthusiasm and found friends in all paths of life.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now