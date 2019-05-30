FISHER DONALD JOSEPH

An East Liberty native and businessman since the age of 20, Don Fisher passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. with family at his side. True to his demeanor, he strongly battled Dementia until his calling. Family and friends meant everything to Don. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" of 65 years; Donald, Jr. (Cathy); Ronald (Barbara); dedicated primary caregiver, Susan; Christine Michaux (deceased husband, "Doc"); Jeffrey (Tina); and Kevin (Anna). Don is also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Don was the youngest son of the late Emma and John Fisher and is survived by his sister, Geraldine DeRubeis (deceased husband, Anthony). Deceased siblings are John (Charlotte), Esther Orman (Lloyd), William (survived by Dolores), George, and Edward (Mary Lou). Don was co-founder and President of E.R. & D.J. Fisher, Inc., a business that he and his brother Ed grew in the 1970s/early 1980s to become one of the largest non-union masonry businesses in Pittsburgh. What separated Don from most entrepreneurs was his selfless demeanor and personal relationships with his masons and crew. With the help of his family and closest friends, he built a camp in Cook Forest which became a weekend "get-a-way" for many over the years. The great times and memories there are unending, and it's the place his family will assure his legacy lives on... Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.