|
|
LANG, JR. DONALD JOSEPH
Age 71 years old of Cecil, succumbed to ALS on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born March 26, 1948 in Oakland, CA, son of the late Donald Joseph and Elizabeth Kosanko Lang, Sr. He was a graduate of California State College, and taught English at West Allegheny High School for 35 years. He was a baseball coach for 21 years, and a golf coach for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. Surviving are his loving wife, Darla Romestan Lang of Cecil; two sons, Eric and wife, Julia Lang and Lonnie Openbrower, both of Cecil; and a daughter, Kristie Carosone of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Nora Lang of Cecil and Adam and Brett Carosone of Canonsburg; sister, Donna (Al) Evans of Ohio; brother, Tom (Nancy) Lang, Delaware; sister-in-law, Marcia Bonnaure (Willie) and brother-in-law, Mel Romestan (Ruth) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Bush. Friends will be received 6-8, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, and 2-4, 6-8 on Thursday, September 19, at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, (Rt 50) Cecil, PA where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Deacon Leonard Thomas, officiating. Contributions may be made to The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or at: www.alsa.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019