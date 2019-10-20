Home

More Obituaries for DONALD HOLT
DONALD L. HOLT

DONALD L. HOLT Obituary
HOLT DONALD L.

Age 70, of McKees Rocks, PA died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born November 28, 1947, in San Antonio, TX a son of the late Richard and Olga Kranz Holt. Mr. Holt retired from the railroad as a signal man and was a US Army veteran. Surviving are his daughter, Emily Love; brother, Richard (Sue) Holt of Pittsburgh and sister, Jan Holt of Colorado; nieces, Allason and Sarra and nephew, Julian. At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation.  Inurnment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE & CREMATORY, 305 Main St., Imperial, PA (724-695-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
