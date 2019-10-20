|
HOLT DONALD L.
Age 70, of McKees Rocks, PA died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born November 28, 1947, in San Antonio, TX a son of the late Richard and Olga Kranz Holt. Mr. Holt retired from the railroad as a signal man and was a US Army veteran. Surviving are his daughter, Emily Love; brother, Richard (Sue) Holt of Pittsburgh and sister, Jan Holt of Colorado; nieces, Allason and Sarra and nephew, Julian. At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation. Inurnment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE & CREMATORY, 305 Main St., Imperial, PA (724-695-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
