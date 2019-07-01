LIVINGSTON DONALD L. "DON"

Age 77, of Port Vue, died June 29, 2019, at home. He ran for enjoyment and ran for his health, but now the race is over. Born October 30, 1941, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Elizabeth Rachel (Kovach) Livingston and the husband of Janet S. "Jan" (Spice) Livingston. Don retired from McKeesport Area School District, where he taught Organic Chemistry, for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the 92nd Medical Detachment in Budingen, Germany. He had a passion for sports and loved coaching the Little Tigers, Daily news teams and A. In all his years of coaching, teaching, and nourishing the young minds, his advice was to always, "Do Your Own Best." In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his sons, Donald C. (Victoria) of Mt. Lebanon and Douglas J. (Pam) Livingston of North Huntingdon; step-children, Jerrod K. (Brandi) Williams of Sheridan, AR and Janalyn (Greg) Massey of North Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Tyler, Micayla, Baylor and Judson; aunt, Jean Livingston; many nieces and nephews; close cousins, Bobby "Fuzzy", Gary and Janice. Family and friends will be received at WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Jody Dausey will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Jan would like to express her deepest gratitude and appreciation to the many caregivers who lovingly assisted in his care through the last six years. Special thanks goes to caregivers and friends, Jean Anthony, Linda Dow, Lesley Sylvander, Amanda Irwin and Ruona Nicolla. Memorial contributions are suggested to White Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.willigfuneralcremationservices.com