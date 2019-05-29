Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Entombment
Friday, May 31, 2019
Resurrection Cemetery
Moon Township, PA
View Map
Resources
MOODY DONALD L.

Age 81, a longtime resident of Rosslyn Farms and Robinson Twp. passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years of Ruth (Schrei) Moody; loving father of David (Mary) Moody and Stephen (Shari) Moody; loving Granddaddy of Katie, Amy, Delaney, and Adeline; beloved brother of Dorothy "Dotsy" (Dr. Gene) Godwin, Shirley (John) Swim, and the late Helen (surviving spouse, James) Howe; beloved brother-in-law of Sr. Mary Elizabeth Schrei and Jean (Ed) Harkins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald was a longtime president of Acme Stamping and Wire Forming Co., past board member of St. Clair Hospital, a member of SMC and Ohio Valley Managers Assoc. He loved to swim, play tennis, but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. Family and friends welcome Thursday 3-7 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in SS. Simon & Jude Church Friday 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Charity Seton Hill, 144 Depaul Center Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601 or The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
