SCHOENEWOLF DONALD L.
Astute businessman, photographer, nature-lover, family man. Don died on July 11, 2019 in Pittsburgh at age 76. He and Libby had recently moved from Fair Haven to Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Don was a son of the late Louis and Alice (Hildebrand) Schoenewolf; beloved husband of 54 years to Elizabeth (nee Housman) Schoenewolf; loving father of Rebecca Nancy Schoenewolf and David (Rev. Heather) Schoenewolf; brother of Walter (Jane) Schoenewolf; proud grandfather of Samuel Foley, Meghan Foley and Noble Schoenewolf. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Unitrarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC) in NJ. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to continue Don's legacy of caring for people and the environment, please consider donating to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC), 1475 W. Front St., Lincroft, NJ 07738 or to Ding Darling Wildlife Society; PO Box 565; Sanibel, Florida 33957. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall, PA. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019