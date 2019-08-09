|
|
BABBIT DONALD LAWRENCE RAYMOND
Age 49, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born November 2, 1969 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ronald Stanley Babbit and Carol Lee (Curran) Babbit. Donald was a loving husband and devoted father. Some of his favorite activities included watching his daughter perform on stage and his son passing his next Karate Belt test. He was always present, encouraging, and loving, he will be deeply missed. He was a dedicated math teacher for over 20 years at Penn Hills High School, well-revered by his colleagues and students. He was awarded the "Teacher of the Year Award" in May 2019. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and attending estate sales. He also enjoyed vacation time on Long Island Beach, NJ, a home away from home, where he could relax and be with his family. Left to cherish Donald's memory, are his loving wife, of 20 years, Page Babbit; his children, Zoe and Lachlan Babbit; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Robert Lindsay; his brother, Corey Babbit; his sisters, Janet Brienza and Ronda Babbit; and many more loving extended family members. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Friday, August 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. in the Funeral Home Formal Chapel with Dr. Dirk Lesnett Officiating. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019