STEWART DONALD LEE "DUCKY"
Of Davidson, North Carolina, formerly of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, for 48 years, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was born April 23, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of J. Fred Stewart and Mary Elizabeth Stewart, both deceased. He was the very beloved husband of Anna Marie "Annie" Caruso Stewart for more than 63 years; devoted father to Lee Ann Weber (Blue), Lori Lynn Greening (Johnny) and Lisa Marie Solomons (Gary); loving grandfather to Carrie Ann Bolling (Mike), Christy Marie Chester (Curtis), Jonathan Edward Greening (Ashlyn), Christopher Lee Greening, Michael Blake Greening, Stewart Jay Solomons, and Kathryn Marie Solomons and great-grandfather to Carter and Olivia Bolling, Michael and Colton Chester and Bella Anne Greening. He was brother to Fred Stewart (Sylvia) and Jim Stewart (Jessie), both brothers and Jessie are deceased. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Donald graduated from Penn High School in 1955, where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and attended Thiel College. He was an avid golfer and joined his brothers and other family members and friends in his most enjoyed "Stewart Invitational," a golf tournament they had for 20 years. He finally got his "Hole in One" the last day of play. Donald was in the insurance business for over 50 years, starting with Colonial Life Insurance in 1957. He also started Stewart Insurance Agency and worked for Cable and Associates, Liberty Insurance Agency, and Davis and Yeckley. He was a past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Murrysville Export Rotary Club and member for over 31 years. He was a long-time member of Newlonsburg Church, where he served as an elder and coached youth basketball and softball. He attended Grace Covenant Church in North Carolina. Donald loved his family, including the Caruso and Marchionna families, his dear friends, Murrysville and Williams Place friends and neighbors, all sports, especially Pittsburgh ones, golfing, traveling, wintering in Panama City Beach, and his Penn High classmates and reunions. He was so loved and will be so missed! Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman or the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1 in the chapel of JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Huntersville. Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. prior. A meal will follow the service in the community room of James Funeral Home. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019