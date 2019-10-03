Home

Age 70, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Robert Austin Hepting and his wife, Shirley Eiliene Fennell.  He graduated from Knoch High School in Saxonburg and Clarion State College. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then worked as a foreman for the USX – Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pensylvania for approximately 30 years.  About 10 years ago, he retired to Florida. He is survived by his two children, Scott Hepting in Pennsylvania and Beth Hepting in California; his brother, David Hepting and sister, Beth Work Clark, both in Florida; an aunt; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
