LEPIANE DONALD
Donald Lepiane, formerly of Jefferson Hills, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the age of 85 in Fairfax, Virginia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gloria Lepiane, to whom he was married for 57 years. He was a loving father to Adriene (Lepiane) Hanlon; a devoted father-in-law to Brian Hanlon; and a cherished grandfather to Emmett Hanlon. Don was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and grew up in Hazelwood. He served in the United States Army as a medic. He subsequently attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he met his beloved wife Gloria. He graduated from Pitt with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering and worked as a metallurgical engineer at Western Electric. While employed at Western Electric, Don was granted three United States patents and several foreign patents. One of his inventions is recognized at the Smithsonian Institute as an important development in integrated circuit technology. After being involved in the patent application process as an inventor, Don was interested in becoming a patent attorney, an interest he passed on to his daughter. Don attended the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and remained a dedicated alumnus throughout his life. Upon receiving his Juris Doctor degree from CUA, Don worked as a patent attorney at PPG Industries. He retired from PPG Industries in 2001 as Patent Counsel for Glass with responsibility for domestic and foreign intellectual property matters of the glass business units. After retirement, Don could not walk away from patent prosecution and continued part-time work at PPG Industries and was Of Counsel at the Webb Law Firm. In addition to his work in patent law, Don did pro bono work in domestic violence cases representing battered men and women. Don was a member of the Supreme Court of the United States, Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, District of Columbia, and Pennsylvania bars. Don was a longtime lector and parishioner at St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Italian Sons and Daughters of America. He loved watching movies and made amateur movies of his world travels with Gloria. He cherished his time with family and friends. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his wife, talking about patent law with his daughter and son-in-law, and spending time with his beloved grandson. He had the biggest heart and will be missed tremendously. Visitation will be held at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236, on Thursday, January 30, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills 15025, on Friday, January 31, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236, on January 31, following the mass. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020