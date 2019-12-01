|
MILLS DONALD LEROY
Age 89, of Deltona, FL, formerly of West Mifflin, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Don was the son of the late Lewis L. Mills and Elizabeth J. (Hopkins); devoted husband of 65 years to the late Joan N. (Metzger). Don was the loving father of Dawn (Frank) Alexander and Daneen (John) Krehely. Don is survived by his sister-in-law, Marion Metzger; and many nieces and nephews. Don had five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with whom he faithfully shared the love of Jesus. His family was his earthly treasure. Don will be greatly missed here on earth, but is rejoicing in heaven with Joan awaiting the arrival of those whom they poured their life into. Don served his country honorably as a United States Marine Corps Sergeant. He worked as a draftsman for Westinghouse and Siemens until retiring in 2009. Friends received Thursday, December 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, December 6 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral service Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. in the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Don's memory to Deltona Alliance Church, designated for the Great Commission Fund, 921 Deltona Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725 or at https://bragonjesus.org. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
