GILLESPIE DONALD M.
On Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 86, of North Ridgeville, OH., formerly of Millvale. Husband of the late Jean A. "Skelley" Gillespie; father of Linda (Arthur) Spangenberg; grandfather of Eric Spangenberg, Dana (Jason) Hallman, Cary (Nick) Hornby and Leah Spangenberg; great-grandfather of Eli, Ameilia and Lyla; brother of James (Linda), Andrew, Richard (Kathleen) Gillespie, Elizabeth (Edward) Loncaric and the late George Jr., William, Ruth, Margaret, and Genevieve and Dorothy. No visitation. Blessing Service Friday 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Royal Cemetery Chapel. Don was past President of Millvale Borough Council, an Officer in the Knights of Equity and he delivered Meals on Wheels.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019