Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD M. GILLESPIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD M. GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE DONALD M.

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 86, of North Ridgeville, OH., formerly of Millvale. Husband of the late Jean A. "Skelley" Gillespie; father of Linda (Arthur) Spangenberg; grandfather of Eric Spangenberg, Dana (Jason) Hallman, Cary (Nick) Hornby and Leah Spangenberg; great-grandfather of Eli, Ameilia and Lyla; brother of James (Linda), Andrew, Richard (Kathleen) Gillespie, Elizabeth (Edward) Loncaric and the late George Jr., William, Ruth, Margaret, and Genevieve and Dorothy. No visitation. Blessing Service Friday 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Royal Cemetery Chapel. Don was past President of Millvale Borough Council, an Officer in the Knights of Equity and he delivered Meals on Wheels.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.