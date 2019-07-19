Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD POPELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD M. POPELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD M. POPELLO Obituary
POPELLO DONALD M.

Age 87, formerly of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 47 years of the late Carol L. (Staley) Popello; devoted father of Sandy and her husband Chuck Lober; proud grandfather of Stacy Poploski (Rich) and Joe Lober (Jenn), great-grandfather of Haylee, Zachary and Vera; brother of Theresa Mae (Carl) Fameli. Don always enjoyed spending time with and watching over his grandchildren and great-grandchildren while they played. He was an avid sports fan and always had a ball game on. Don enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing softball. His true passion was serving others, and for 10-plus years was involved with Castle Shannon Meals on Wheels. He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Yorktown, and was a proud member of the Carpenter's Union for 50 years. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Services in the Chapel at Laughlin's, Monday morning (Time Later). Family suggests memorials to Castle Shannon Meals on Wheels, 935 Pine Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. 


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now