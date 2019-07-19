POPELLO DONALD M.

Age 87, formerly of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 47 years of the late Carol L. (Staley) Popello; devoted father of Sandy and her husband Chuck Lober; proud grandfather of Stacy Poploski (Rich) and Joe Lober (Jenn), great-grandfather of Haylee, Zachary and Vera; brother of Theresa Mae (Carl) Fameli. Don always enjoyed spending time with and watching over his grandchildren and great-grandchildren while they played. He was an avid sports fan and always had a ball game on. Don enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing softball. His true passion was serving others, and for 10-plus years was involved with Castle Shannon Meals on Wheels. He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Yorktown, and was a proud member of the Carpenter's Union for 50 years. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Services in the Chapel at Laughlin's, Monday morning (Time Later). Family suggests memorials to Castle Shannon Meals on Wheels, 935 Pine Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

