Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Verona, PA
DONALD M. YARROS

DONALD M. YARROS Obituary
YARROS DONALD M.

Age 84, of Verona passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Beloved husband for 59 years of Jovonna (Cimino) Yarros; loving father of Steven (Carol) Yarros, Lorraine (Joseph) Backe, Keith (Claudia) Yarros, and Michele Yarros; loving and devoted "Pappy" of Justin, Kirsten, Rachel, Kalen, Elizabeth, Christian, Jordan, and Sophia; brother of Dolores Stipancic, and the late John, Margaret, Steven, and Leona. Don was a wonderful artist having attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and becoming a successful graphic artist retiring after 38 years of service with Pittsburgh Atlas. He was a member of the Delmont Community Band, playing the trombone. Don proudly served our country in the Air Force and was a member of the Drum Corp. He was also an avid golfer and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 5, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a .  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
