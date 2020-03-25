|
|
RESTAURI DONALD NORMAN "DUCKY"
Age 84, of Pleasant Hills (formerly of White Valley), passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Adored husband of 63 1/2 years to Jean Paris Restauri. Loving Dad of Lisa DaBaldo, Tracy (Stephen) (Beaver) Dunlap, Kelley (Kevin) Macek, Ducky (Cathy) Restauri. Cherished Pappy of Anthony and Nicholas DaBaldo, Ashlee, Steve, and Rachel Dunlap, Marissa, Mackenzie and Alayna Meis, Alexander and Cecelia Restauri. Son of his late parents, William James and Elizabeth Jean Cherone Restauri. Ducky was a proud US Air Force Veteran. He was a Baseball Player and was drafted to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956. He was a bus driver for Port Authority, and his bus was nicknamed "The PartyLiner". Ducky worked as an 18 Hole Starter, with his wife Jean, at South Park Golf Course where he achieved a hole-in-one. Ducky loved playing golf, playing cards and betting on the horses. He also loved his family Sunday Spaghetti Dinners. He enjoyed watching studio wrestling and all the Pittsburgh Sports teams. Above all, Ducky loved his wife, children and grandchildren while sharing his jokes, magic tricks and making people laugh with a Marsh Wheeling cigar in his mouth. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Please consider honoring Ducky with a contribution to one of the following: Spina Bifida Association of Western Pa at https://sbawp.org/, at https://www.stjude.org/ or to Amedisys Hospice at 100 Stoops Avenue, Suite 300, Monongahela, PA 15063. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020