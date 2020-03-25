Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD RESTAURI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD NORMAN "DUCKY" RESTAURI


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD NORMAN "DUCKY" RESTAURI Obituary
RESTAURI DONALD NORMAN "DUCKY"

Age 84, of Pleasant Hills (formerly of White Valley), passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Adored husband of 63 1/2 years to Jean Paris Restauri. Loving Dad of Lisa DaBaldo, Tracy (Stephen) (Beaver) Dunlap, Kelley (Kevin) Macek, Ducky (Cathy) Restauri. Cherished Pappy of Anthony and Nicholas DaBaldo, Ashlee, Steve, and Rachel Dunlap, Marissa, Mackenzie and Alayna Meis, Alexander and Cecelia Restauri. Son of his late parents, William James and Elizabeth Jean Cherone Restauri. Ducky was a proud US Air Force Veteran. He was a Baseball Player and was drafted to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956. He was a bus driver for Port Authority, and his bus was nicknamed "The PartyLiner". Ducky worked as an 18 Hole Starter, with his wife Jean, at South Park Golf Course where he achieved a hole-in-one. Ducky loved playing golf, playing cards and betting on the horses. He also loved his family Sunday Spaghetti Dinners. He enjoyed watching studio wrestling and all the Pittsburgh Sports teams. Above all, Ducky loved his wife, children and grandchildren while sharing his jokes, magic tricks and making people laugh with a Marsh Wheeling cigar in his mouth. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Please consider honoring Ducky with a contribution to one of the following: Spina Bifida Association of Western Pa at https://sbawp.org/, at https://www.stjude.org/ or to Amedisys Hospice at 100 Stoops Avenue, Suite 300, Monongahela, PA 15063. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now