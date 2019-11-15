Home

DONALD P. DeFALLE

DONALD P. DeFALLE Obituary
DeFALLE DONALD P.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, following a brief illness. Don was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and resided in Lake Orion, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Florence DeFalle; and infant brother, Jeffrey. Don is survived by his brothers, James (Kathy McCoy) DeFalle and Dan (Linda) DeFalle; and nephew, Ross (Kerrie) DeFalle. Interment private at Saint Augustine's House, Lutheran Monastery, Oxford, Michigan.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
