FRETO DONALD P.
Age 84, of Penn Township, formerly of Trafford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1935 in Wilkinsburg, to Tony and Adele (Portante) Freto. Donald worked as a foreman for Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh and he was a member of their Foreman's Association. He enjoyed golf, classical music and he was an avid reader and Steelers fan. Donald is survived by his beloved spouse of 56 years, Laura (DiClaudio) Freto; children, Donna (Thomas) Ratzell, James (partner, Jennifer Woodward) Freto and Laurie (Damian) Vitale; grandchildren, Greg and Alec Ratzell, Matthew and Christopher Vitale. Donald is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Freto. Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, with Father Michael P. Sikon, officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or by calling 1-800-638-8299 or the at www.heart.org or by calling 1-800-242-8721.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020