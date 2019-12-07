|
WHITE, JR. DONALD PETER
After a hard fought battle with cancer, on December 1, 2019, Donald Peter White Jr., 57, of Ross Township. Beloved husband of 25 years to Nicole White; also survived by daughters, Crystal (Nicholas) Fiumara and Chelsea White; son, Donald Peter White, III; son of Bette Jane White and the late Donald Peter White, Sr.; brother of Charlene (Keith) Marchetti, Linda (Paul) Miller, Wendy (Tony) Fratangelo, Patricia (Marco) Corona, Michelle (Mike) Faulds; and grandfather of Kensley Fiumara; also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and two great-nephews. Donald was the owner of Specialty Pool Contractors, Inc. Contributions may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia location 1331 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19124. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Teresa of Avilia December 5, 2019. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019