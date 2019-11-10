Home

More Obituaries for DONALD BOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. BOSS

DONALD R. BOSS Obituary
BOSS DONALD R.

Age 83, of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (Nolle) Boss; father of Mary Ann Engel (fiancé Tommy Miller), Daniel Boss (Sharon), Thomas Boss (Michelle), Suzann Greaff (William) and the late Donald R. Boss, Jr. and Ronald Boss, Sr.; brother of Laverne Frye, Thelma Creehan, Jack Boss (Barbara) and Lois Creehan; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Donald was a member of Steamfitters Local 449 for 63 years.There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.  laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
