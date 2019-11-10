|
|
BOSS DONALD R.
Age 83, of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (Nolle) Boss; father of Mary Ann Engel (fiancé Tommy Miller), Daniel Boss (Sharon), Thomas Boss (Michelle), Suzann Greaff (William) and the late Donald R. Boss, Jr. and Ronald Boss, Sr.; brother of Laverne Frye, Thelma Creehan, Jack Boss (Barbara) and Lois Creehan; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Donald was a member of Steamfitters Local 449 for 63 years.There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019