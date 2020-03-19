|
CHETTLE DONALD R.
Age 85, of Evans City, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Husband of Mary (Eyth) Chettle. Father of Mary (Corky) McCabe, Colleen (John) Ricchino, Eileen Chettle and Eric (Jocelyn) Snelsire. Stepfather of Yvonne (Steve) Buehler, Kimberly (Mark) Divelbliss and Robert Eyth, Jr. Grandfather of Bryan, Andy, Luke, Julia, Loreal, Maggie, Logan, Ava, Hayden and Ashten. Great-grandfather of Landon. Brother of Mary Carol (Ron) Brown and the late Dorothy Mahoney, Alan Chettle and Joseph Chettle. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 22nd at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Interment with a service will be held at a later date. Don was a retired Pepsi Truck driver, found great pleasure in playing the PA lottery, puzzle making, and word search books. A special thank you to his dear friends, Dean, Ray and Jake.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020