COOK DONALD R.

Age 85, of Pleasant Hills went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019. Don is survived by his devoted Wife of 60 years, Jean C. (Zwinggi) Cook; as well as beloved daughters, Donna J. (Vince) Tomasello, Diana J. (Jeff) Hungerman, and Dana J. (Mark) Wargo; and grandchildren, Jackie, Tony, Angie, Ryan, Nicholas, and Christin; as well as great-grandchildren, Hayes, Parker, Nicolette, and Abigail; he was preceded in death by his mother Allison, father Ralph Cook, and mother-in-law Dorothea Trageser. Don was a member of the Masons, active with Meals on Wheels, an avid bridge player, golfer, and loved to read. Don will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on March 22nd from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the chapel from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers/Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.