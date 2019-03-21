Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. COOK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD R. COOK Obituary
COOK DONALD R.

Age 85, of Pleasant Hills went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019. Don is survived by his devoted Wife of 60 years, Jean C. (Zwinggi) Cook; as well as beloved daughters, Donna J. (Vince) Tomasello, Diana J. (Jeff) Hungerman, and Dana J. (Mark) Wargo; and grandchildren, Jackie, Tony, Angie, Ryan, Nicholas, and Christin; as well as great-grandchildren, Hayes, Parker, Nicolette, and Abigail; he was preceded in death by his mother Allison, father Ralph Cook, and mother-in-law Dorothea Trageser. Don was a member of the Masons, active with Meals on Wheels, an avid bridge player, golfer, and loved to read. Don will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on March 22nd from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the chapel from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236.  In lieu of flowers/Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now